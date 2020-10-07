Volleyball: Lancers, Knights win; VW falls

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

The Lady Lancers (No. 9, Division IV) dominated Delphos Jefferson on the way to a 25-10, 25-18, 25-11 victory on Tuesday.

Leaders during the match included Kendall Bollenbacher (16 kills, 11 digs), Madison Williams (14 digs, eight kills), Elaina O’Neill (12 digs) and Sami Sellers (10 kills). Kendall Klausing chipped in with seven kills and McKayla Blankemeyer had five, while Breck Evans finished with seven digs. Bri Ebel recorded 40 assists.

Lincolnview (16-1, 6-0 NWC) will host Crestview on Thursday.

Crestview 3 Lima Central Catholic 1

LIMA — After dropping the first set 23-25, Crestview won the next three games 25-14, 25-23, 25-20 to defeat Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday.

Laci McCoy and Myia Etzler continued their dominating play at the net with 20 and 16 kills, while Cali Gregory had 37 assists and four aces. Bailey Gregory and Raegan Hammons had nine and eight digs, as the Lady Knights improved to 12-5.

Crestview will play at Lincolnview on Thursday.

Elida 3 Van Wert 0

ELIDA — Things didn’t go as hoped for the Lady Cougars, as they were swept by Elida 25-5, 25-`8, 25-16 on Tuesday night.

Jaylyn Rickard and Kayla Krites each had six kills for Van Wert, while Mariana Ickes had four. Finley Foster finished with 16 assists, Carlee Young had 16 digs and Rickard added 13 digs. Krites had four blocks and Jordanne Blythe had three.

Van Wert (5-13, 2-5 WBL) will host Bath on Thursday.