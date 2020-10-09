Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area Division II, III and VII opening round postseason games played on Friday night, along with two area regular season games.

Division II Region 8

Harrison 32 Lima Senior 28

Division III Region 10

Defiance 27 Bay 10

Division III Region 12

Dayton Carroll 42 Celina 39

Monroe 27 Elida 10

St. Marys Memorial 56 Greenville 21

Wapakoneta 15 Shawnee 0

Division VII Region 26

Antwerp 20 Waynesfield-Goshen 17

Crestview 69 North Baltimore 7

Delphos St. John’s 41 Hardin-Northern 8

Edgerton 34 Ayersville 22

Regular season

Leipsic 35 Spencerville 28

Pandora-Gilboa 42 Minster 0