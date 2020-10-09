Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area Division II, III and VII opening round postseason games played on Friday night, along with two area regular season games.
Division II Region 8
Harrison 32 Lima Senior 28
Division III Region 10
Defiance 27 Bay 10
Division III Region 12
Dayton Carroll 42 Celina 39
Monroe 27 Elida 10
St. Marys Memorial 56 Greenville 21
Wapakoneta 15 Shawnee 0
Division VII Region 26
Antwerp 20 Waynesfield-Goshen 17
Crestview 69 North Baltimore 7
Delphos St. John’s 41 Hardin-Northern 8
Edgerton 34 Ayersville 22
Regular season
Leipsic 35 Spencerville 28
Pandora-Gilboa 42 Minster 0
