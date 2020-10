Lancers win!

Lincolnview’s Landon Moody (25) skillfully maneuvers around a Fort Jennings defender during Thursday’s match against the Musketeers. Moody scored a goal off a penalty kick and Dylan Schimmoeller added a goal as the Lancers posted a 2-0 victory. The junior varsity teams played to a 1-1 tie. Lincolnview (3-7-4) will play at Temple Christian on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young