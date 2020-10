Crestview/Calvert will play on Saturday

Van Wert independent sports

The Division VII Region 26 playoff football game between No. 13 seed Crestview and No. 4 seed Tiffin Calvert has been moved from 7 p.m. Friday to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be played at Frost-Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin, which will be used Friday night for a Division III playoff game between Columbian and Norton.