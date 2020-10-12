Elks donate to VWFD…

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $150 to the Van Wert Fire Department to sponsor the FirePup Program, which is presented to all elementary school children in Van Wert County. This year, the program will reach 1,552 students in Grades K-4. The program, which is presented each October in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, teaches school children the importance of fire safety. Van Wert Elks Lodge has been a sponsor each year since the program was started in Van Wert County. Shown are Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones (left) and Elks Lodge Secretary Michael C. Stanley. Elks photo