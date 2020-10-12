Haven of Hope dedicates homeless shelter in Van Wert

Community members tour the Haven of Hope homeless shelter on North Market Street on Sunday afternoon. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

Haven of Hope Executive Director Andy McMahon speaks.

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Board members and supporters came out Sunday afternoon to formally dedicate Haven of Hope homeless shelter in Van Wert.

Pastor Mike Saylor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy and vice president of the Haven of Hope board, was master of ceremonies for the event, while speakers included Executive Director Andy McMahon, marketing person Marie Miller, board members Natalie Riethman and Chris Wannemacher, and the Rev. Mike Kelly of The Sanctuary homeless shelter in Bryan, which Haven of Hope board members toured, and which inspired them.

Riethman, a nursing student at Wright State University-Lake Campus who also works at Van Wert Manor, talked about homelessness in the Van Wert community.

“When we think of homelessness, what do we picture?” Riethman said. “We often picture tents, shopping carts, cardboard boxes, etc. In a community like ours, homelessness is sleeping in cars, couch surfing, and sheltering in abandoned buildings. These situations may look different to us, but they are no less difficult to those they effect.”

Riethman noted that, by giving homeless men a safe place to sleep and take a shower, Haven of Hope provides them the opportunity to get back on their feet and rehabilitate themselves.

“That is our purpose, and that is our vision here at Haven of Hope and I am so thrilled to have you all here to share it,” she noted.

Wannemacher, who was involved in rehabbing the building, noted the shelter was “just two great big rooms with cinder block walls” before Haven of Hope board members started reaching out to local contractors and businesses to help with the project. Today, the building has been re-studded, reinsulated, with all new electric service, all new HVAC, and all new floors and ceilings.

In addition to a sleeping room, there are now two ADA-certified restrooms and an office.

Wannemacher thanked Kurt Schalois for installing the privacy fence, while National Door & Trim supplied all the doors and hardware, Ace Hardware provided lumber and drywall, Van Wert Glass put in new windows, Overholt Moorman Electric provided electric work, Wallace Plumbing worked on the bathrooms, Ayers Mechanical did all the HVAC work, Black Swamp Lawn Care donated landscaping, CNT helped with computer networking, Mercer Metals is making a new sign, while a number of other individuals also volunteered their time to work on the building, including young interns from Main Street Van Wert painted the interior. Local banks also helped with the project.

“When you work with a group of people that want to see human beings have a place to live, have a place to sleep, and you want to better the community, just working with a group of people like that is rewarding in itself,” Wannemacher said, noting that, while the project has seen delays and challenges,

“This is just the first day, there’s lots more to come,” said Rev. Kelly. “Never lose the vision; this is about Jesus Christ, this is not about homelessness, do not confuse the two.”

McMahon talked briefly about the financial challenges of the project, noting that God has provided finances when they were needed. The shelter executive director explained by noting that the shelter board owed a significant amount of money to contractors and businesses on a Monday, but the money was provided, with even more promised, by Friday of that week.

Miller, who provides marketing for Haven of Hope, briefly talked about her job, which includes updating the shelter’s website and Facebook page and providing promotional materials for the shelter.

There was also the general feeling by those involved that the shelter, which currently can house 10 adult men, will work to expand as needs increase.

Other board members for Haven of Hope who did not speak include Board President Vicki Smith, and board members Jamie Ramos and Theresa Shaffer.