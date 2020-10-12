Sherer second at Coldwater CC Invite

Van Wert independent sports

COLDWATER — Western Buckeye League foe Shawnee edged Van Wert by a single point to take the team title at the Coldwater Lions Invitational on Saturday.

The Indians finished with 61 points, while Van Wert finished with 62. Lincolnview finished fourth as a team with 166 points and Crestview placed eighth out of 19 teams with 242 points.

Hunter Sherer

Once again, the Cougars finished with three runners in the top 10. Hunter Sherer was the individual runner-up with a time of 16:35, Asanke Steyer was fourth (16:39) and Gage Wannemacher was ninth overal (17:18). In addition, Gage Spring was 14th (17:36) and Jayden Welker 33rd (18:13)

The Lancers had three close finishers, with Daegan Hatfield placing 19th overall with a time of 17:40, Brandon Renner 19th (17:47) and Jackson Robinson 22nd (17:52). Teammates Conner Baldauf (47th, 18:38) and Ethan Scaggs (61st, 19:10) rounded out the scoring for Lincolnview.

Maddux Cunningham led Crestview with a 31st place finish and a personal best time of 18:10. He was followed by Hayden Tomlinson (46th, 18:34), Dayton Schuerman (49th, 18:40.38), Jayden Renner (51st, 18:40.99) and Isaiah Watts (65th, 19:15).

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon finished second overall, clocking in at 19:36. Minster’s Ella Boate was the individual champion with a time of 19:07, and the Lady Wildcats easily won the team title with 25 points. Runner-up Fort Recovery had 125 points. Van Wert placed ninth as a team (216), Crestview 11th (310) and Lincolnview 14th (361).

Van Wert was led by Kyra Welch (18th, 20:51), Rachel Spath (41st, 21:44), Carly Smith (49th, 22:04), Tayler Carter (54th, 22:30) and Kirsten Dunning (22:34).

Emily Greulach paced Crestview with a 20th place finish and a season-best time of 20:55, followed by Lauren Walls (61st, 22:42), Adalynn Longstreth (65th, 22:57), Megan Mosier (76th, 23:43) and Baylee Miller (92nd, 24:41).

After Landgon, Lincolnview’s Julia Stetler placed 50th (22:12), Emma Hatcher 91st (24:40), Heather Beair 112th (27:45) and Lillian Mount 114th (27:47).

Van Wert will return to action at the WBL championships at Elida on Saturday, while Crestview and Lincolnview will compete in the NWC championship meet at Columbus Grove the same day.