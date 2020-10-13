Haven of Hope given coats…

Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio has donated a supply of winter coats to Haven of Hope homeless shelter in Van Wert. The durable coats transform into a sleeping bag and were acquired by Family Health Care through The Empowerment Plan of Detroit, Michigan, through corporate sponsorships. Here, Stacy Ford (right) of Family Health Care and Chris Wannemacher of Haven of Hope each hold one of the donated coats. Family Health Care offers an integrated team of healthcare professionals that provide quality, affordable medical, behavioral health, and dental services to local residents, regardless of their ability to pay. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent