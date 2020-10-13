Lloyd E. Rager

Lloyd E. Rager, 95, of Van Wert, went to his heavenly home Monday evening, October 12, 2020, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

He was born January 28, 1925, in Convoy, the son of Elmer R. and Lula (Lare) Rager, who both preceded him in death. On April 25, 1948, he married the former Helen Irene Bell, who died February 20, 2013. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lois I. Gardner Zeisloft.

Survivors include his son, Gary D. (Debra) Rager of Van Wert; a daughter, Pamela J. Rager of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Justin Rager, Colby Rager, Ashley (Jami) Saam, Zac Bricker, Jason (Jennifer) McGarvey, Julie (Lyn) Stewart, and Melissa (Chad) Wallace; 10 great-grandchildren, Lindy (J.J.), Tyler (Alexis), Kacey, Dylan, Kiara, Brianna, Allison, JJ, Drew, and Grace; a great-great-grandson, Keeton; and two sisters, Betty Springer of Van Wert and Sue G. (Alan) Gratz of Pandora.

Lloyd was a kind, generous man of faith who farmed for over 40 years and built two homes. Along with his wife Irene, they were actively involved with Calvary Evangelical Church for many years and participated in various mission projects and trips throughout the world. In his quiet way, Lloyd impacted many lives. He enjoyed the Reds and Buckeyes and will be greatly missed by family and friends. These words could be applied to Lloyd’s life: Preach the gospel at all times. If necessary, use words.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at Calvary Evangelical Church, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Everyone is encouraged to use a face covering and practice social distancing at all times.

Preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church Missions.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.