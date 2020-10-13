United Way Day of Caring Food Drive set

VW independent/submitted information

The 2020 Day of Caring Blood Drive was held at Trinity Friends Family Living Center on September 25. The American Red Cross set a goal of 75 units of blood to be collected, but community members did better than that, donating 98 units of blood to potentially help 288 patients.

This year’s Day of Caring Food Drive will look different than in past years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will include two opportunities to donate food to stock the shelves of local food pantries. The first opportunity will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 24-25, when the United Way will have its “Stuff the Truck” event at the Van Wert Walmart from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. People can purchase one or more of these needed food items: canned meat, canned fruits or vegetables, cereal, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, and pasta and sauce (no glass jars, please) during the above event.

Also this year, Van Wert High School CEO (Career Education Opportunity) students will volunteer their time to help sort and load the truck and then deliver the food to the local food pantries. Volunteers will be wearing Dare of Caring t-shirts. T-shirt sponsors include the following:

Alexander & Bebout/Kitchens Inc., realtor Amber Davis-Schrader Realty, Braun Ambulances, Brewed Expressions, Central Insurance Company, Citizens National Bank, Deli on Main, Eaton Corporation, Tenneco, First Bank of Berne, First Federal Savings & Loan, Foster Family Chiropractic, Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Laudick’s Jewelry/Mike and Amanda Lichtle, Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service, The Marsh Foundation, National Door & Trim, Shultz, Huber & Associates, Statewide Ford Lincoln, State Farm agent Tisha Fast, The Well Nutrition, Van Wert Health, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Van Wert Manor, Vancrest Health Care Center, and Westwood Behavioral Health Center.

The second Food Drive opportunity will be during the annual Day of Caring, 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, October 31. Area residents can drop off food items at one of the following locations:

The Salvation Army, 120 N. Cherry St. in Van Wert

Cooperative Food Ministries at First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave in Van Wert

Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert

For more information on the Day of Caring Food Drive, call the United Way at 419.238.6689.