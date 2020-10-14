8 appear for CP Court criminal hearings

Eight people appeared this past week for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Two people entered pleas to grand jury indictments this past week.

Nicholas Gardner, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 18.

Shane Murphy, 28, of Hilliard, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of improperly handling firearms, a felony of the fourth degree, and operating a vehicle while impaired, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 4.

One person was sentenced in Common Pleas Court.

Spencer Davis, 27, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control on one count of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. As part of his sentence, Davis must also perform 100 hours of community service and also undergo a substance abuse assessment and Recovery Court.

Also this week, Amber A. Owens, 35, of St. Marys, was released from prison to electronically monitored house arrest (EMHA) after her motion for medical release was granted.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield lowered the cash bond of David Hecox, 24, of Pittsfield, Illinois, from $500,000 to $300,000, on the conditions he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case and remains within the city of limits of Pittsfield, Illinois, unless traveling to Van Wert for court appearances.

Hecox was arraigned in early July on two counts of attempted murder, each a felony of the first degree, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony offense. The charges stem from a stabbing incident June 23 at a residence in the 400 block of North Washington Street.

Three other people appeared for hearings on bond and other violations.

Ashley McDougle, 33, of Delphos, admitted to violating her treatment in lieu of conviction program and her surety bond by failing to report weekly to the probation department and for testing positive for an illegal substance. A $50,000 cash bond was set in the case and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. November 18.

Gabrielle Vann, 26, of Wren, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to the probation department as ordered. A $100,000 cash bond was set in the case, with a sentencing hearing to be scheduled for a later date.

Dustin Cooper, 36, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his personal surety bond by testing positive for an illegal substance. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 21.