Donald R. Wenninger, 93, of Paulding, and formerly of Haviland, passed away peacefully at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his residence following a two-month battle with colon cancer.

Donald R. Wenninger

He was born December 27, 1926, in Haviland, the son of Rudolph and Hilda Laukhuf Wenninger, who both preceded him in death. Donald turned his heart to God in the summer of 1941, and was baptized at Latty Apostolic Christian Church on November 2 of that year, remaining faithful to his Creator for nearly 79 years. A recurring line, as he led his family in prayer, was: “Father, help us to live as we will one day wish to have lived.”

On May 22, 1949, he married the former Josephine Schlatter, who survives. To this union were born six sons and three daughters, Larry (Joyce) of Paulding, David (Deborah) of Haviland, Edwin (Alice) of Van Wert, Dennis (Beth) of Defiance, Kevin (Della) of Haviland, Randall (Joni) of Payne, Cheryl (Ed) Schlatter and Charlotte, both of Paulding, and Brenda (Bill) McClure of Haviland. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Wieland; two brothers, Robert and Harold; and a great-grandson, John Wenninger.

Donald graduated from Haviland-Scott High School in 1944, and was a lifelong farmer in the Haviland area until his retirement in 2001, when he and his wife moved to Country Villas south of Paulding.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a private funeral and burial will be held the afternoon of Friday, October 16.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding is handling arrangements.

