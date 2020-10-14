Joanne E. Bagley

Joanne E. Bagley, 87, of Van Wert, died at 7:10 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Joanne E. Bagley

She was born August 21, 1933, in Van Wert, the daughter of Alvin and Bertha (Coil) Edwards, who both preceded her in death. Her husband, Eugene Bagley, preceded her in death on February 9, 2014, after 61 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard “Dick” (Martha) Edwards.

Survivors include three sons, David (Susan) Bagley of Antwerp, Stephen (Nina) Bagley of Columbus, and Richard (Debra) Bagley of Elida; a brother, Allan (Julie) Edwards of Perkasie, Pennsylvania; one sister, Ellen (Cary) Proffitt of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Trisha (James) Fuller of Antwerp, Ryan (Kayla) Bagley of Antwerp, Ashley (Calvin) Bissell of Antwerp, Justin (Samantha) Bagley of Cincinnati, and Kelsey (Kyle) Wright of Columbus; and 10 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Camden, and Brayden Fuller, Briley, Hudsyn, and Carter Bagley, Conley, Hadley, and Brynley Bissell, and Mia Bagley.

Joanne retired after teaching in Van Wert for 30 years. She was a lifelong resident of Van Wert, except for the years she and Gene lived at the lake in Colon, Michigan. She enjoyed volunteering at the Cooperative Ministry Food Pantry and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert, but her greatest joy was her family.

A family memorial service will be held.

Preferred memorials: Cooperative Ministry Food Pantry, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert.