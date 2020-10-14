State investigating fatal area explosion

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is investigating an explosion that killed one woman and injured three others Sunday in Celina (Mercer County).

The explosion occurred at approximately 6 p.m. at 3741 County Road 716A, just south of the village of Montezuma. Upon their arrival on scene, the Montezuma Fire Department discovered the single-story residence had been reduced to rubble with fire coming from the west side of the basement.

This drone photo shows the explosion scene, with debris strewn over a wide area. photo provided

Killed in the explosion was Rosie McClurg, 72, who was discovered by Montezuma firefighters after several hours sifting through the debris. At the time of the explosion, three individuals next door were injured by falling debris. Two of those people were treated and released from area hospitals.

The Montezuma Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Chickasaw, Coldwater, Celina, St. Marys Township, New Bremen, Burkettsville and St. Henry fire departments, as well as the Mercy County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County EMS, Mercer County Road Department and MCERV.

While the origin and cause of the explosion remain under investigation, investigators were able to determine an unknown amount of propane gas was released and accumulated inside the structure.

“It’s already starting to get colder, which means more and more people are going to start using propane and firing up their furnaces for the first time,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “Before the winter months set in, we want to urge all Ohioans to have their furnaces and other fueling-burning appliances inspected to avoid any potential dangers.”