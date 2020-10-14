Toast to the YWCA annual fundraiser virtual this year

YWCA Outreach Coordinator Kelly Houg (left) holds a Toast Box while Executive Director Kimberly Laudick holds a YWCA wine glass that will be one of the items included in each box. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

During the COVID-19 pandemic many non-profit groups have struggled to find ways to come up with the funds needed to operate. Especially difficult to replace during a pandemic are the annual fundraising events that many non-profits use to raise the money for their community programs.

Like other non-profits, the YWCA of Van Wert County has had to get creative with fundraising events, including its annual Toast to the YWCA fundraiser that has included an auction of Christmas trees and wreaths and other donated items.

“For us, it’s a huge fundraiser we rely on each year, and not to do it was out of the question,” said YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick.

This year’s event will be virtual, Laudick noted, and will begin with the sale of Toast Boxes, which will contain small gift items from sponsors, including gift certificates from local businesses, a special cocktail recipe for auction night, and a YWCA imprinted silicone wine glass. Each box will also contain instructions for how to access this year’s virtual auction online.

A total of 300 boxes will be sold, at a cost of $25 each, and will be delivered live to local residents or shipped anywhere in the world. Box sales have now begun and will end October 31. Those wanting to purchase online can go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/toast-to-the-ywca-toast-boxes-tickets-124758819989?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch.

The kick-off for the Toast to the YWCA will be November 13 and will include a series of videos created with YWCA program directors that also include community members as well.

While Laudick said it’s nice to do live events, she also noted the videos provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about the YWCA’s many and diverse programs.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase what we really do here, what are all the programs and purposes that are offered,” Laudick explained, while adding that including a community member in each video provides a personal perspective on the YWCA and each of its programs.

Laudick said this year’s auction and raffle will include a number of different packages that will contain a variety of items, including Michael Kors and Coach purses, decorative pieces, and other gift items.

A live closing will be held November 20, when gift baskets and packages will be auctioned off. Those winning Christmas tree and wreath auctions will be notified, Laudick said.

Laudick is very appreciative of the generous individuals and organizations that donate items to be auctioned and raffled off, as well as those who bid on those items. Although some YWCA programs receive grant funding, others would have to be curtailed or eliminated without the community’s financial support.

For more information on the Toast Boxes or the virtual Toast to the YWCA event, call the YWCA at 419.238.6639.