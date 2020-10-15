Gary Lee Goodwin

Gary Lee Goodwin, 65, of Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Alabama.

He was born April 30, 1955, in Coldwater, the son of Carl and Mary (Black) Goodwin, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by two sons, Gary (Angie) Goodwin of Delphos and Kyle Goodwin of Van Wert; two daughters, Sharon (Roger Jarrett) Spangler of Kansas (Ohio) and Brandy (J.J.) Baker of Ohio City; two brothers, Larry (Linda) Goodwin of Dublin and Joe (Mary Lou) Goodwin of Delphos; a sister, Brenda (Roger Bendele) Goodwin of Ottoville; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his ex-spouses, Terri Carson and Helen Rode.

Gary was a graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School and a member of Delphos Eagles Aerie 471. He was a truck driver and loved working on cars. Drag racing and collecting Hot Wheels toy vehicles were his hobbies. Gary loved spending time with his grandkids.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, October 19, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, October 18, and two hours prior to funeral services on Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.