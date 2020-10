Health Dept. sets drive-thru flu shot clinic

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District will be holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic this Thursday, October 15, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Anyone age 4 and up can get a flu shot.

Vehicles should enter through Gate 5 at the Fairgrounds and bring their insurance card. Cost for the flu vaccine is $40 for those who do not have insurance.