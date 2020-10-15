VW Health District: 42 new COVID cases

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 42 cases the largest single-week increase ever and a total of 204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. The breakdown by age group is as follows: birth-19, two; 20-29, nine; 30-39, five; 40-49, nine; 50-59, 10; 60-69, three; 70-79, four. Over the past two weeks, the county has seen an increase of 73 cases, with 44 cases currently active, 156 recovered, three current hospitalizations, and four deaths overall.