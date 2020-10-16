Fettig’s Flowers has new owners…

Ashley Etzkorn cuts the ribbon Friday celebrating the purchase of Fettig’s Flowers in downtown Van Wert by her and her husband, Brandon. The Etzkorns, who also own the Ivy Hutch in Delphos, plan to retain popular items at the downtown business, but also expand the merchandise offered as well, including their popular line of candles and melts. Hours of the store will remain the same: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8;30 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Also shown are store staff, members of the Etzkorn family, and friends, as well as staff and board members of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent