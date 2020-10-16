Governor signs amended health order
Submitted information
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed the Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services and Senior Centers.
Adult day services and senior centers were permitted to reopen September 2. This order makes two changes — it lifts the requirement for facilities to test all participants and staff and clarifies that all participants must wear facial coverings.
10/16/20