Haviland woman seeks 82nd District seat

Van Wert independent

Haviland resident Elecia Wobler is currently running as a write-in candidate for the 82nd Ohio House District seat currently held by Republican Craig Riedel.

For Wobler, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education in 2019, education has always been a top priority, and she feels it is also one of the main issues of her campaign. She believes in providing a world-class education in every ZIP code in the 82nd Ohio House District, as well as accessible, and functional, Internet service to all rural communities in the district.

Elecia Wobler

“With the pandemic that has affected our country, it is very important to have this access for learning purposes for our youth and their families,” Wobler noted. One of my main focuses if elected as your new Ohio representative for the 82nd District would be to make sure that our federal and local government are supporting high-quality K-12 schools across America, and making higher education affordable and accessible.”

Wobler, an Antwerp native who was a dental assistant for 12 years and is now the office coordinator for Westwood Family Dental in Van Wert, said she would also like to increase wages and workers’ rights within the district — especially for front-line essential workers.

“Being in the medical field myself, I have been on the front lines during this pandemic,” she said. “It is unfortunate that so many Americans have been placed on unemployment during this pandemic, but compensating the unemployed more than our front-line workers is unjust.”

Wobler said the hate and divisions within Ohio and the country also need to be addressed.

“Whether Democrat, Republican, or other political affiliations, we need to be able to work together and stop the hatred that is in our country,” she said.

Wobler said she is a supporter of the Second Amendment, but feels more should be done to make sure guns don’t get in the hands of people who would misuse them. She also believes in freedom of religion and everyone’s right to worship in their own way. She also said she supports members of American’s military and has great respect for law enforcement officers.

“My grandfather was the police chief in Antwerp for many years, and he was my hero,” Wobler said, while also noting that her brother-in-law gave his life fighting in the military.

In addition to working for Westwood Family Dental, the 2001 graduate of Antwerp High School also has operated her own business, Keepsake Beads by EAW, since 2012.

Wobler is a member of the American Dental Assistants Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Eagles. She is also a member of Antwerp United Methodist Church, where she attends with her husband of 16 years, Brandon, and their two sons, Zachary and Jacob.

