Mary Alice Boley

Mary Alice Boley, 82, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Point Lookout Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Hollister, Missouri.

She was born October 7, 1938, in Van Wert, the daughter of Glen Mohler and Gertrude (Edwards) Mohler, who both preceded her in death. On March 12, 1966, she married Kenneth D. Boley, who passed away December 11, 2002.

Survivors include her children, Kenneth Dale (Lolly) Boley of Van Wert, Rose Marie (Dean) Gephart of Van Wert, and Kathy (Darren) Anstead of Rockaway Beach, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Justin Adam Gephart, Krystal Marie Gephart, Raegan Oliva Boley, Darren Andrew Anstead, Kendra D Canfield, Derrick Fredrick Anstead, Kameron David Canfield, Kassandra Danielle Canfield, and Marcus G. Xavier Anstead; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, David (Bert) Mohler of Marion.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Joanne Painter; and two sisters, Doris Mae Williamson and Jacquline N. Klinger.

Mary was a former member of Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert and a 1956 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, at Trinity Friends Church, with Dr. Tom Kinnan officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association or Trinity Friends Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.