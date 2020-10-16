YWCA receives grants…

The YWCA of Van Wert County was recently awarded a grant from the First Financial Foundation, as well as a second grant from First Financial Bank, in partnership with Ohio Capital Corporation of Housing’s philanthropic affiliate, OCIC. Through the generous support of organizations such as First Financial Bank, the YWCA is able to continue to deliver the necessary services to women, men, and children in the community. The YWCA is also partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency. photos provided