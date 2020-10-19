Brumback Library branches provide resources to villages

The Ohio City Branch of Brumback Library.

Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles on the Brumback Library, courtesy of The Citizens for the Brumback Library. These articles are published to inform area residents about the library and its services in advance of Election Day, November 3, when voters will be asked to approve a renewal levy in support of the Library.

VW independent/submitted information

When the Brumback Library was established in 1901, special emphasis was placed on service to all Van Wert County residents. This ultimately led to formation of 15 stations where residents in small villages and outlying areas could visit a local store and select materials from rotating reading collections the library had placed there.

Over the years, Brumback Library has continued to provide service in rural areas throughout the county. In 1975 and 1976, distinct branch libraries, staffed by a librarian for the first time, offered permanent collections with set operating schedules in Convoy, Willshire, and Wren. In 1993, branches were established in Ohio City and Middle Point. Four years later, a branch enhancement/improvement plan, designed by the director and endorsed by the Board of Trustees, led to the construction and/or renovation of new branch facilities in Convoy, Middle Point, Wren, and Ohio City.

Then in 2007, the Village of Willshire received grant money that enabled it to renovate the former village offices to accommodate a new branch library facility.

This last project completed several years of improvements, not only to the library’s branch structures, but also to library services in general. The five attractive, user-friendly facilities offer adult and children’s print collections, reference collections, DVDs, books on CD, Internet workstations, and regular hours of operation, as well as a pleasing environment in which to read and study.

Many county residents feel that the Brumback Library’s branches serve as community centers where neighbors meet other neighbors, where students and adults alike can obtain recreational, informational, and research materials for assignments, special projects, or self-educational purposes.

“It is common for patrons to check out books and various other items on a weekly basis,” said Convoy Branch Librarian Cindy Money. “As the Convoy Branch librarian, I can attest to the fact that the residents of Convoy and Wren, as well as the Crestview School District, are supportive of the branches. They are wonderful people and it is truly an honor to know them and to serve them.”

In 1957, under the direction of Gertrude Williams, homebound/outreach service was designed for delivery of library materials to individuals who are unable to visit the library, due to health and/or physical restrictions. Since 2016, Outreach Services Librarian Karen Hoverman visits well over 350 patrons a year in area nursing homes, personal care residences, or their own households, delivering books, periodicals, DVDs, books on CD, puppets, and a smile. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such services have been placed on hold due to Health Department restrictions.

“Libraries are astonishing and the work done by the Brumback cannot have enough accolades,” said library patron John Cauley. “The Library takes the time to come and ask about our interests. It gives us access to something that we normally would not have access to. The service is terrific and outstanding.”

The Brumback Library receives compliments from the public regarding branch and outreach services alike. Such services are an integral part of the library’s service plan. Both service modes enhance the quality of life for county residents.