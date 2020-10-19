Monday Mailbag: playoff questions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Van Wert and Keystone, Crestview-Spencerville Part III and playoff upsets.

Q: It doesn’t seem right that Van Wert should have to drive more than two hours and 30 minutes for a regional quarterfinal game. Why can’t the Cougars and Keystone meet at a neutral site somewhere in the middle? Name withheld upon request

A: The higher seeds have home field advantage. That’s one of the perks of this year’s playoff format. If Van Wert was the higher seed I suspect you would be just fine with Keystone making the long trek here. Along those same lines, why would Keystone agree to travel anywhere when they can play at home?

I do wish the region wasn’t so widespread but as coach Keith Recker said after the game on Saturday, his team is willing to travel anywhere to keep playing in the postseason.

Q: I’m hearing rumors that tickets for Van Wert at Keystone will be very limited. Is this true? Name withheld upon request

A: I’ve heard the same rumors but at this point I don’t have any numbers. However, it’s my understanding that Keystone has a smaller facility, so I’m guessing the number of available tickets will be at least somewhat limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Q: Thoughts on Crestview and Spencerville, Part III? Name withheld upon request

A: I think it’s most likely the first time that the same two high school football teams have met three times in a single year. If it’s happened before, I’d like to know when.

As far as the game itself, I think it’ll be a great one. Check Wednesday’s Sports page for a preview.

Q: Last week you commented on the number of upsets in the first round of the playoffs. Most of those “upsets” didn’t surprise me that much, and that’s because of the relative powers of the conferences involved.

For example, Parkway was winless going in, but the Panthers play in the powerful MAC. Bath had only one win going in, but the Wildcats play in the WBL. On the other hand, there are some conferences that are relatively weak, although I’d better not mention those. Name withheld upon request

A: With no disrespect to any team or teams, I’m a firm believer that a MAC schedule preps those teams for long playoff runs. In certain cases, first or second round playoff games might be breathers for some MAC teams.

Some people may not like to hear it, but MAC football seems to be at a different level compared to conferences and leagues with similar sized schools.

It’s true that some conferences and leagues are stronger than others, but that’s not just restricted to northwest Ohio.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.