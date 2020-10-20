Letters support local library levy

To the Editor:

I go about every week to access my email and to check out a book and do research. Sometimes I will browse through my favorite room which holds the biographies. I enjoy looking at Plat maps, old and current, which brings fond memories of my Dad. I frequently use the dictionary for spellings, and definitions. I use the reference books for research and to look up trivia. I use the copy machine frequently. Help yourself to one of Van Wert’s greatest assets. Vote to renew the Brumback Library Levy to continue the legacy of this facility.

Diana Markley

Van Wert

To the Editor:

Voters, what a privilege to have access to the historic Brumback Library. I urge you to vote Yes on the Renewal of the Levy for the Brumback Library.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, one of the things I missed most was my weekly visit to the library. What a treasure trove of knowledge and entertainment for people of all ages. Reading is my favorite hobby. The Brumback Library is my Happy Place!

I encourage you to please Vote Yes for the Renewal Levy for the Brumback Library.

Thank you,

Donna Wermer

Van Wert

To the editor,

Voters, the Library Levy should be renewed. The Brumback Library is a valuable resource to Van Wert County. The Library and its branches provide information, resources and the enjoyment of reading, to people throughout the county. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. The system furnishes fun learning experiences for children and aids the schools in spreading literacy. The Main Library building is an architectural treasure and the well-kept grounds reflect well on the Van Wert community. Please vote yes on the levy renewal.

Harrison Frech

Van Wert

To the Editor:

This community is so blessed to have the beautiful Brumback Library. I visit the facility frequently and am always impressed with the clean lines, organization, and friendly employees.

Please vote “yes” for the Brumback Library’s renewal levy.

Thank you.

Janice Adams

Van Wert

To the Editor:

We all are caregivers and the Brumback Library needs us. Give approval to the levy that fosters our quality of life in Van Wert County. Vote yes for the Brumback Library’s Renewal Levy.

Jeanette Thatcher

Van Wert

To the Editor:

The Brumback library was where I could take our five children and they were welcomed, safe, and entertained and it didn’t cost any money. What a blessing.

When they were three, they were able to get their own library card. The children knew we were borrowing the books, not buying them and that they needed to wash their hands before handling them. When they were finished with the books, we would return them.

Thank you to Van Wert’s Brumback Library. Please vote yes for the renewal levy.

Joan Blankemeyer

Van Wert

To the Editor:

“Children of all ages” you have a treasure. Claim it. Be proud!

Lift a latch into a new world. Walk inside. Look up at the domed ceiling. People from all around: Mercer, Putnam, Paulding, and Allen counties, Ohio, and Indiana, along with those traveling through on the Lincoln Highway come to gaze and say, “Wow! I’ve always wondered what’s inside.” But people, this is your own Brumback library in the heart of beautiful Van Wert County, Ohio!

Ever wonder what’s inside that giant stone tower? Come inside! Look up! See rows and rows of biographies: George Washington, Emily Dickinson, the genius inventor, Tesla. A door down read current magazines!

For history buffs upstairs on the second floor (take the elevator) there is microfilm of the Van Wert Times-Bulletin dating back to 1936. And we even have your own genealogy section!

The Board of Trustees would like to set up an “endowment fund” in your name or in the name of your favorite organization. Call the library and set up an appointment!

But most important: your Van Wert County library is that place to come to dream! To imagine possibilities. It’s your castle home!

Come see us. Read a magazine. Check out audiobooks and DVDs. Put down your iPhone and pick up a real book, feel the weight in your hand. Check it out!

Much love from the Van Wert County library! Vote “yes” ‘for the Brumback Library levy!

Linda Agler Evans

Brumback Library volunteer

To the Editor:

I would like to express my support for the Brumback Library renewal levy. The library serves this county well and can only continue to do so if we give it the necessary funding. For more than fifteen years the State of Ohio has decreased and frozen funding for public libraries and our library has had to cut some areas of service to us because of those cuts. The hours are shorter and fewer materials can be purchased. The director has voluntarily reduced his salary five times and voluntarily frozen it at a $44,900 level from 2009 through 2022. The staff has taken pay cuts at times. There are far fewer staff members than there were in 1992 — and even from 2012.

Our library provides us with more than books. It gives us e-books, books on CD, music CDs, DVDs, newspapers, magazines, access to the Internet, reference resources, and more. The Brumback Library’s programming for children is most commendable. Its weekly story time sessions at Main Library and the branches are notable. The annual Summer Reading Program, which marked its 105th anniversary this year, continues to reinforce a love of reading and learning. As a retired teacher I look at the Brumback Library as a center for lifelong learning.

This is an important community/countywide resource that we need to support. Please vote yes for the Brumback Library. Help sustain this National, State and Local Landmark for all of Van Wert County.

Linda Morris

Van Wert

To the Editor:

My family and I visit the Wren library almost on a weekly basis. The fact that it is a small branch is nice because it allows my children and granddaughter to explore freely and learn to look for books on their own. It is also nice to be greeted on a personal level when we walk through the door. My children and granddaughter participate in the Summer Reading Program, which is very helpful with keeping them reading during summer. They also enjoy the crafts and activities. If the Wren Branch were to close, my children, granddaughter and children in our community would miss out on the experience of borrowing books. Lets keep the libraries open and keep our kids reading! Please vote for the Brumback Library Levy Renewal

Missy Parrish

Ohio City

To the Editor:

Why vote for the Brumback Library renewal levy? You get free access to over 200 newspapers, magazines, and a large collection of DVDs — both educational and entertainment for adults and children. The book collections between the Main Library and the five branches is about 390,000. There are internet terminals that can be used in both the adult and children’s sections. There are story and craft times in the Children’s Department for infants on up. The Library is also a great place to meet up with your friends. If you need to do research for a school paper/project; do genealogy, or just want to relax with a book, the Library is for you. You get off work at 5 p.m., and your child gets out of school at 3 p.m.; where can you and your child go that’s safe? The library is a great place. Kids can get a head start on homework, or just relax doing crafts or reading. There are no yearly membership fees. Come on in and see what the library has to offer. Please vote “Yes” for the Brumback Library renewal levy. For less than 2 cents a day, you get a bevy of services available to you.

Rebecca S. Harlan

Van Wert

To the Editor:

Having lived in Van Wert County most of my life, I can’t remember a time when I didn’t have a card for the Brumback Library. My first memory of our library is skipping up the front walk when I was 6 to go to the castle with all of the books. In elementary school, I was in the summer reading programs. In high school and college, I used it as a resource for term papers. When earning my Master’s Degree, I again utilized the Brumback’s resources. As a former educator, I helped my students use the library for projects. When my child was small, I took him to story time. I’ve always enjoyed reading for pleasure, so I’ve been able to read innumerable books for free. I can obtain digital books and audio books on my phone and tablet through the library. The Brumback Library supports my book club by obtaining the reading choices we make. I’ve always considered the Brumback to be “my” library. But, of course, it’s yours, too. I hope you and your family enjoy these same free resources. Please vote to renew the Brumback’s levy this November.

Sharon A. Clouse

Van Wert

To the Editor:

The Brumback Library has been a part of our lives from our early ages to present. The Library provided research resources for school projects. We have enjoyed reading biographies, science fiction, current magazines, newspapers and other subjects. We also watched some of the movies. Steven displayed his space ships and books about space in the Children’s Department. Vicki also displayed a variety of her Barbie dolls from the late 1950s, 1960s to present in the Children’s Department. The library resources were helpful with college courses’ research.

The Library Staff who delivered books to people were appreciated by Steven’s parents. We wholeheartedly support the wonderful work of the Brumback Library! Please vote “Yes” for the Brumback Library’s renewal levy.

Steven and Vicki Chavarria

Van Wert

To the Editor:

Please vote “Yes” for the Brumback Library renewal levy. I’ve had the privilege of using the services of several libraries, in four different states, over the years. Our own Brumback Library is the most attractive architectural library I’ve seen. More importantly, our local resources, services, and knowledgeable and helpful staff are outstanding.

My wife and I visit The Brumback Library weekly, and are strong supporters of the renewal. Please vote “Yes”.

Wayne and Linda Taylor

Van Wert