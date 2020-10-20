Partnership has maintained historic Brumback Library

This is the last in a series of articles on the Brumback Library, courtesy of The Citizens for the Brumback Library.

Several key factors have played an important role in the formation of the Brumback Library. These elements include, but are not limited to The Ladies Library Association, John Sanford Brumback, the Brumback family, the Reed family, the trustees, directors, and staff of the library, and, above all, the people of Van Wert County.

Together, they have played an instrumental role in helping to form, direct, and sustain this lifelong center of learning.

With the formation of The Ladies Library Association in 1890, a subscription library was established. Located on the southwest corner of South Washington Street, the library eventually evolved into a city public library. John Sanford Brumback, a businessman, banker, insurance company president, and entrepreneur of several other businesses, took note of the ladies’ work. Expanding on their idea, he had building plans drafted for a much larger facility to be erected in the park at its present location. Sadly, Mr. Brumback did not live to see the library built. Instead, such a task was left to the Brumback family.

Working with noted Toledo architect David L. Stine, Brumback family members expanded upon Mr. Brumback’s original plans and erected a 10,500-square-foot structure that combined Gothic and Romanesque architectural elements to resemble a castle-like building.

John Perry Reed, the son-in-law of Mr. Brumback, was in charge of the initial building project. After the building was dedicated in 1901, The Ladies Library Association, in accordance with Mr. Brumback’s will, donated the 1,600 volumes from their facility to the Brumback Library to form its core collection. Furthermore, it was Mr. Brumback’s desire that the library would not only serve the residents of the City of Van Wert, but all Van Wert County residents as well. Orville Brumback, the son of John Sanford Brumback, as well as a trustee of what was then known as The Toledo Public Library, a member of the Ohio State Legislature, and a highly regarded attorney, drafted enabling legislation that was approved by the Ohio House and Senate, thus leading to the formation of the first county library in the nation.

The Brumback and Reed families played a pivotal role in the founding of the library. Since that time, the two families have continued to guide the library in fulfilling its mission. As part of Mr. Brumback’s will, the family would always have two representatives on the Library’s Board of Trustees. At the Board’s request, additional trustees were to be named by the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners and the City of Van Wert. Mr. Brumback’s will, which was accepted as an operating agreement by the Van Wert County commissioners, city officials, the Brumback family, and The Ladies Library Association, has led to a very effective and efficient way in operating the library.

Over the years, numerous Brumback family members have given generously of their time, talents, and treasure to support, guide, and sustain the library. Likewise, many dedicated trustees have aided the Brumback Library. The 13 directors who have served the Brumback Library have been dedicated to the vision and work that have long sustained the library. The hundreds of staff members who have served under the trustees and the directors have also worked diligently in carrying out the very mission that John Sanford Brumback so clearly sought.

The Main Library, its collection, services, and resources, have grown greatly since 1901. The original building and the renovation and addition, a gift from Ellen and Orville Reed, grandchildren of J.S. Brumback, has allowed county residents to use and enjoy print and non-print materials in a beautiful setting. Designed by noted Columbus architect Clyde Henry and completed in 1992, the Reed Addition more than doubled the size of the original facility.

The most important element for the library itself, however, is the people of Van Wert County. As an historic site, it has welcomed both residents and visitors alike from across the United States and beyond. Numerous families, school children, military personnel, bridal couples, and a wide array of other individuals and groups have had their photographs taken on the library’s steps.

Patrons of all ages have used, and continue to use, the library and its branches in record numbers. They have supported the formation of the library itself, they have donated books and other materials, and they have approved the levies which have provided the necessary funding to operate this great institution. Generations have known the Brumback Library as their literary home. The library has defined a strong sense of community over the course of its history and continues to do so. It is indeed a countywide touchstone of sorts. Whether it is finding the right answer to one of life’s pressing questions, discovering the right book, exploring ideas, or attending an informative program, Brumback Library seeks to foster and sustain a love of learning and discovery for all Van Wert County residents.

If there was ever a case for a unanimous vote, the renewal levy in support of the Brumback Library is just such a case. As improbable as that may be, would it not send a tremendous message? This vote is as much about the future as the past. This measure is about the educational, societal, and economic future of Van Wert County. Vote “yes” for yourself, for your families, for your neighbors, for the community at large. The Brumback Library is your ticket to the finest literature, the best entertainment, the most complete report of current events, and the most accurate consumer advice in the world. Our history is your history, a true literary partnership.