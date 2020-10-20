Random Thoughts: All-NWC and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

All-NWC soccer and volleyball teams, Crestview-Spencerville, limited tickets for Van Wert and the Cleveland Browns are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Soccer congratulations

Congratulations to Crestview soccer player Katelyn Castle, who was named first team All-NWC. Congratulations as well to teammates Macy Kulwicki, Addison Williman and Addyson Dowler, who were named second team All-NWC, and Adessa Alvarez, who received honorable mention accolades.

On the boys’ side, congratulations to Lincolnview’s Dylan Schimmoeller and Clayton Leeth, who were both named first team All-NWC. Fletcher Collins earned second team All-NWC honors and Landon Moody and Austin Bockrath were named to the honorable mention team.

Volleyball congratulations

Congratulations to Lincolnview’s Kendall Bollenbacher, Bri Ebel and Madison Williams, along with Crestview’s Bailey Gregory and Laci McCoy. Each earned first team All-NWC honors, and Bollenbacher was named Player of the Year.

McKayla Blankemeyer of Lincolnview was named second team All-NWC, and Crestview’s Cali Gregory and Myia Etzler were named honorable mention.

In addition, Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans was named Coach of the Year.

Part III

I’m still checking, but I have yet to find two Ohio high school football teams that played three times in the same season.

It appears history will be made when Crestview takes on Spencerville on Friday night. To boot, it should be an excellent game.

Barring a major upset, the winner will face a tough task in the next round – No. 1 seed Lima Central Catholic. The Thunderbirds are currently ranked No. 6 in Division VII.

100

100 – that’s the number of tickets Van Wert is getting for Saturday’s playoff game at Keystone.

Ouch.

Big 10

It’ll be nice to have Big 10 football back this weekend.

I just hope the teams can play the full schedule of games, simply because there’s really no room for error. The conference waited too long to make a decision, which translated into nine straight weeks of football.

If Ohio State or any other playoff contender has a game or two canceled because of COVID-19, it would likely be a huge blow to those playoff aspirations.

The Cleveland Browns

Yes, the Browns are improved this season, but Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh shows just how far the team has to go to be on the same level as the Steelers or the Ravens.

A lot of fans seemed to forget this team is still 4-2. Judging by some of the comments I saw on Sunday, you’d think they were 0-6. People were calling for Kevin Stefanski’s head, Baker Mayfield’s permanent benching, etc.

It’s going to take some time folks. Again, Sunday not withstanding, the team appears headed in the right direction.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.