Crestview volleyball, soccer teams win

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Wayne Trace 1

CONVOY — No. 5 seed Crestview dropped the first set but came back to win the next three to earn a 25-27, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 Division IV sectional semifinal win over No. 8 seed Wayne Trace on Tuesday night.

Laci McCoy had 17 kills and Myia Etzler recorded 14, while Raegan Hammons had a team leading 19 digs, followed by Bailey Gregory and Kali Small (10 each). Cali Gregory finished with 36 assists and at the service line, she was 23-23 with three aces. Bailey Gregory was 20-20 serving and Hammons was 11-12 with a pair of aces.

The Lady Knights (15-6) will now face No. 4 seed St. Henry (No. 10, Division IV) at Marion Local High School Thursday night.

Soccer

Crestview Delphos 4 Jefferson 2

CONVOY — Katelyn Castle, who was named first team All-NWC, scored all four of Crestview’s goals and the Lady Knights earned a 4-2 Division III sectional semifinal win over Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday.

Three of Castle’s goals came in the first half, and one was assisted by Macy Kulwicki.

Emily Karcher had nine saves, and Adessa Alvarez and Hope Loyer led a balanced Crestview defense.

Crestview (9-7-1) will face No. 1 seed Lima Central Catholic Thursday in the sectional finals at Spartan Stadium.