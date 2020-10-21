L’view sets Zoom parent-teacher sessions

VW independent/submitted information

This year’s Lincolnview Local Schools parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Wednesday, November 4 (3:30-8 p.m.), and Thursday, November 5 (noon-8 p.m.). Due to health concerns for all, the district will be trying a new approach this year to help reduce the chances of people acquiring the Covid-19 virus.

Grades K-6

K-6 Lancer families, in preparation for Parent Teacher Conferences, we would like for you to visit the Lincolnview Local Schools website. Click on “School” and choose “Elementary School” and then follow directions under “News and Announcements” to complete a survey regarding your choice of meeting for Parent-Teacher Conferences. You may also find the survey on our Elementary Facebook page. Once complete, you may select the “Parent” tab from the school website and then “Elementary Parent Teacher Scheduler”. This is where you sign up for a specific time for your conference. The scheduled times will coincide with parent choice of a zoom meeting, phone conference or a face-to-face meeting held in the school cafeteria or gym. Teachers will send a zoom link or will call at the scheduled time for the meetings, unless a face-to-face meeting was selected in the initial survey.

Grades 7-12

This year, teachers of students in grades 7-12 at Lincolnview will be holding Zoom meetings or phone conferences for the safety of the teaching staff and parents. Each parent will need to visit the Lincolnview Local Schools website, click on “Parents”, and then click the tab “Jr. High/High School Parent-Teacher Scheduler.” Each parent will then fill out through the scheduler the teacher(s) they would like to converse with. Once all teachers have been selected, a Zoom invite will be sent to the parent’s email address used during the signup process. The Zoom meetings or phone calls will be scheduled on the dates of November 4-5 and during designated times. If some parents feel that they need a face-to-face conference, they need to call the Junior High/High School office to set up a meeting face-to-face instead of through Zoom.