Mildred B. Drake

Mildred B. “Annie” Drake, 101, of Convoy, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

Mildred B. “Annie” Drake

She was born December 11, 1918, in Mendon, the only daughter of John Simon and Beatrice (Agler) Clay, who both preceded her in death. On October 16, 1937, she married Blaine Drake, who passed away May 18, 2008.

Survivors include her three children, Connie E. Drake of Van Wert, Gary B. (Marcia) Drake of Kettering, and Steven (Catherine) Drake of Convoy; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Joshua) Finegold of Canal Winchester, Kent (Lacy) Drake of Kettering, Stephanie (Matthew) Eding of Convoy, Joseph (Bri) Drake of Van Wert, Melissa (Adam) Turner of Beaver Creek, and Hannah Drake (fiancé Sage Schaffner) of Muncie, Indiana; six great-grandchildren: Casey Finegold, Riley Finegold, Ross Eding, Lizzie Eding, Colbie and Rorie Drake; and a special niece, Cora Faye Slife.

Mildred was preceded in death by five brothers, Truman, Wilmer L., Paul C., Robert, and John Clay.

She attended Mendon Union School and was a long-time member of Sugar Ridge Church of God, where she taught Sunday school for many years, was Sunday school pianist and a helper behind the scenes with the Ladies Group. Mildred was also a faithful member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Van Wert Camp of Gideons International.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Marc Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 12:30 p.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.