Van Wert volleyball, soccer teams fall
Van Wert independent sports
Volleyball
Shawnee 3 Van Wert 0
LIMA — Van Wert’s volleyball season came to an end with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-12 loss to No. 2 seed Shawnee in the Division II sectional finals on Wednesday.
The Lady Cougars finished with a record of 8-15.
Soccer
St. Marys Memorial 11 Van Wert 0 (girls)
ST. MARYS — Van Wert fell to No. 1 seed St. Marys Memorial 11-0 in the Division II sectional semifinals at St. Marys on Wednesday.
The Lady Cougars finished the season 0-16.
POSTED: 10/21/20 at 9:14 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports