County reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

VW independent/submitted information

On Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported an increase of 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last Thursday, for a total of 264 cases. The number of cases in various age groups is as follows: Four cases in ages birth-19, 11 in ages 20-29, eight in ages 30-39, eight in ages 40-49, 14 in ages 50-59, six in ages 60-69, three in ages 70-79, two in ages 80-89, one in ages 90-99, one in ages 100-109, and two cases in unknown ages.

For daily updates, visit the dashboard on the www.coronavirus.ohio.gov site and click on or select Van Wert County.