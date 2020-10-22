The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

DARE Demo Derby donation…

On October 3, the Van Wert County Agricultural Society held its annual Demolition Derby. The Derby kicked off with the DARE Demo Class. A demo car for the DARE event was  auctioned off to raise money for the Van Wert city and county DARE programs. The auction generated a total of $3,500. With the addition of the entry fees for the DARE class, total proceeds raised was $4,125 and was divided equally between the two programs. photo provided

