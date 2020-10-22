United Way helps CERT replace vehicle

VW independent/submitted information

At 3:30 a.m. June 20, 2019, The CERT Emergency Response Vehicle was struck by a vehicle going 70 mph. while CERT members were assisting law enforcement with traffic control on U.S. 30. The vehicle was totaled. Insurance covered the vehicle, but not the supplies needed to respond when requested by fire and law enforcement.

EMA Director Rick McCoy decided to replace the vehicle with a truck instead of another squad vehicle. This gives CERT an adequate vehicle to handle traffic control, rehab, and shelter trailers. With COVID-19, the truck was delayed in production until June 2020.

Representatives of CERT, Van Wert Fire, Van Wert Police, the County EMA, and United Way pose with CERT’s new Emergency Response Vehicle. photo provided

“Now came the hard part,” said CERT Chairman Mark Klausing. “We had to somehow replace the equipment needed to be able to respond to traffic control and emergency responder rehab situations.”

That’s where the United Way of Van Wert County jumped in. Executive Director Vickie Smith met with Klausing and said they could help.

“This is amazing,” Klausing noted. “United Way fully understands that when people are in need, we need to be there.”

“Having a local CERT has been a valuable resource to our community for a wide variety of emergency responses,” said Van Wert Police Chief Joel Hammond. “From traffic control to support services (CERT) has really helped the Police Department. We are very grateful to have this here in Van Wert.”

“The CERT team provides an invaluable asset to our community emergency services,” said Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones. “CERT is always professional and reliable.”

“The United Way is very thankful to be able to provide this vehicle for the Van Wert community,” Smith said “CERT is one of our partner agencies and we rely on them to provide traffic control for many events, such as Back to School grab bags.”