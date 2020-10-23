Diana Marie Terrell

Diana Marie Terrell, 65, died late the afternoon of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her residence in rural Convoy.

She was born August 18, 1955, in Van Wert, the daughter of Bill Stutz and Barbara J. Schisler, who both preceded her in death. On December 21,1998 she married the love of her life and best friend, Jody “Bones” Terrell, who survives in Convoy.

She is also survived by her son, Philip E. Thomas of Van Wert; two daughters, Rachel (Donnie) Kimmey of Middle Point and Rebecca Terrell of Pekin, Indiana; six grandchildren, Miranda, Gavin, Myleigh, Reid, Adrianna, and Jameson; three brothers, Mark (Dawn) Stutz of Van Wert, Jay (Julie) Stutz of Scott, and Bruce (Deb) Stutz of Van Wert; one brother-in-law, Todd (Amy) Terrell; her mother-in-law, Wanda (special friend Jay) Terrell; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Her father-in- law Ronald C. Terrell, also preceded her in death.

Diana was employed by AVI as a cashier at Eaton Corporation.

“Life is what you make it. So let’s make it rock.” Diana loved spending time with all of her family and friends. She was the life of the party (rock on). She knew how to make you laugh even if you didn’t want to. She didn’t know a stranger. She loved going on motorcycle rides, camping, and having fires. She enjoyed going to concerts. She loved spending time on the back porch. She will be deeply missed.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Monday, October 26, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, and ending with her family and friends gathered around and remembering her.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.