L’view postponing Veterans Day event

VW independent/submitted information

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Lincolnview Local Schools will be postponing its annual Veterans Day celebration until November 2021.

“The health and safety of our veterans, students, staff, and community is of the utmost importance, and so we will not be having a program this year,” said Stephanie Renner, program coordinator.

Noting that the district values its veterans, Renner said she would like all students and members of the Lancer community to email home addresses of veterans they would like to honor to her at srenner@lincolnview.k12.oh.us so that she can then mail a certificate of appreciation to each veteran.