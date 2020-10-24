Deputies investigating county shooting

Van Wert independent

A shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at a party in Washington Township is being investigated by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach.

The sheriff said his office received a 9-1-1 call at 1:09 a.m. Saturday about a shooting at 19470 State Road. Deputies responded to the scene, where a number of a party involving several people had been in progress. The unidentified victim of the shooting was taken to an unidentified hospital for treatment and was later released, according to the sheriff, while deputies interviewed those at the party and collected evidence at the scene.

According to those at the party, there were several arguments involving a number of people that led up to the shooting. No one has been charged at this point, but the incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff Riggenbach is asking that anyone with information about this incident contact his office at 419.238.3866, use the “submit a crime” link on the sheriff’s office website (www.vanwertcountysheriff.com), or call Van Wert Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous.