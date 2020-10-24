Van Wert brush pick-up dates announced

VW independent/submitted information

Leaf pick-up will begin in Van Wert the week of November 16 and run every week until the week of December 7.

City residents should make sure that their leaves are in paper biodegradable bags and placed by the curb by 7 a.m. Monday of each scheduled week. If leaves are not placed in paper biodegradable bags and by the curb they will not be picked up.

There is no breakdown from ward to ward, so make sure leaves are out by 7 a.m. each Monday of the following weeks:

November 16

November 23

November 30

December 7 (final)

Brush will not be picked up.