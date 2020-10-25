CC teams, runners bound for regionals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

OTTAWA — Van Wert boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are regional-bound in Division II, along with the Lincolnview Lancers, the Crestview Knights and the Lady Knights in Division III. The Lady Lancers have two runners who will compete in Saturday’s regional competition in Tiffin.

Division II

Hunter Sherer and Asanke Steyer helped lead the Cougars to a second place team finish and a spot in Saturday’s regional meet at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin.

Sherer placed fourth overall with a time of 16:42, while Steyer finished sixth (16:42). Gage Wannemacher logged a 12th place finish (16:50), followed by Jacob Wasson (24th, 17:23) and Gage Springer (32nd, 17:42).

Wauseon finished as the team champion with 73 points, while Van Wert had 78 points to edge Defiance (81). 14 teams competed at the meet.

The Lady Cougars punched their ticket to Saturday’s regional with a third place finish.

Tyra McClain and Kyra Welch were Van Wert’s top two runners, finishing 11th and 14th with times of 20:56 and 21:10. Freshman teammate Tayler Carter finished 19th overall (21:31), and Carly Smith and Rachel Spath finished 24th and 25th, running the course in 21:46 and 21:47.

“We’re advancing and at the end of the day that’s the goal,” Van Wert head coach Ryan Holliday said. “The good news is we still have room to improve on both sides. We’re not going to do a bunch of things different in preparation or in how we race on Saturday. We are confident in our approach and who we are, but being better versions of ourselves will be the key.”

For the guys, on paper, where are four teams that will be vying for three spots in the State meet,” Holliday added. “For the girls there are literally 10 or 11 teams that could be one of the four to qualify for state. It’s going to come down to who executes their races and takes that step forward.”

Division III

The surging Crestview Lady Knights are bound for regional competition in Tiffin after Saturday’s third place finish. Archbold won the team title with 91 points, folled by Holgate (116), then Crestview (133).

Emily Greulach paced Crestview by finishing 16th with a time of 21:15, and teammates Adalynn Longstreth (22:16) and Megan Mosier (22:19) placed 28th and 29th. Lauren Walls (33rd, 22:26) and Baylee Miller (35th, (22:38) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Knights.

Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon and Julia Stetler qualified for regionals as individuals. Langdon finished third overall in 20:02, while Stetler placed 18th with a time of 21:21.

“Madison ran a conservative race knowing that she has big goals next week at regionals,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “She has always raced very well at Tiffin so we are very excited about the regional meet.”

“Julia ran a very competitive race,” Langdon continued. “She had to fight a pack of girls the entire race and was able to move the last miles from 21st to 18th.”

Emma Hatcher finished 58th (24:02), followed by Dylann Carey (61st, 24:20) and Kenna Mason (82nd, 26:06). As a team, Lincolnview finished ninth with 206 points.

On the boys’ side, Linoclnview finished third behind Holgate and Tinora and Crestview placed sixth in the team standings to nab the final spot in Saturday’s regional meet.

Daegan Hatfield led the Lancers with a fifth place finish (17:09), while Jackson Robinson placed 11th overall in 17:22. Brandon Renner and Conner Baldauf finished 19th and 20th with times of 17:45.5 and 17:46, and Ethan Scaggs placed 39th with a time of 18:39.

“The boys ran their best team race of the season,” Langdon stated. “Our focus was to move the last mile and finish strong and they did just that. I have been incredibly proud of this young group and how far they have come this season.”

“We like our chances at regionals. We are racing with confidence and there have been lots of smiles the past several weeks.”

Dayton Schuerman was Crestview’s top finisher (21st, 17:48), while Hayden Tomlinson finished 24th (17:55). Isaiah Watts (34th, 18:28), Jayden Renner (36th, 18:37) and Maddux Cunningham (47th, 18:52) rounded out the scoring for the Knights.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to prepare and compete every week,” Crestview head coach Jeff Bagley said. “Our teams are excited about earning a spot in the regional meet on Saturday, and we are looking forward to the privilege of competing on an awesome course against top notch running programs.”