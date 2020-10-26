Evelyn Anne Thomas

Evelyn Anne “Ezzie” Thomas, 86, of Van Wert, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born April 26, 1934, in Celina, the daughter of Norbert Ellis and Minta (Fetters) Ellis, who both preceded her in death. On August 10, 1954, she married her beloved husband, Peter A. Thomas, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include her five children, Virginia (John) Plyler of Raleigh, North Carolina, Robert Thomas of Durham, North Carolina, Steven (Cynthia) Thomas of Van Wert, Lynn (Rick) Anderson of Van Wert, and Michael (Christina) Thomas of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren, Erin (Anthony) Moran, Kyle (Larissa) Anderson, Eric (Kati) Thomas, Christopher (Lindsey) Anderson, Bradley (Millie) Thomas, Alex (Laura) Phillips, Kara (Matthew) Kelly, Craig (Viviana) Thomas, Haley (Cory) Michaud, and Kaden Thomas; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lee (Phyllis) Ellis of Wapakoneta.

Evelyn was preceded in death by seven brothers, Dale, Gene, Don, Ralph, Bill, Chuck, and John Ellis.

She was a 1952 graduate of Celina High School and attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Evelyn was employed by the Huffy Corporation, then had the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mom with her children. She later worked for many years for Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert before retiring in 1991. She enjoyed spending time with her loving family and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. After retirement, Pete and Evelyn enjoyed spending winters in Arizona with family and friends. She also was an avid “Buckeyes” basketball fan.

A private family service will be held.

