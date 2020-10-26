United Way to again reveal campaign sign

VW independent/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County has partnered with Wilkinson’s Printing to help with all of its 2020 Campaign advertising needs. One of those needs is part of a new promotion that it is doing this year: the Campaign Reveal Sign.

Some people may have already noticed the sign located in the parking lot at Wilkinson’s Printing. Each month United Way will do two reveals. It will start revealing portion of the sign this month and reveals will run through March 2021.

The whole idea behind the reveal is to highlight several United Way partners that play a big part in keeping the community #AlwaysUnited. United Way will be revealing different agencies, events, businesses, volunteers, a board member, and a leadership giver.

United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith recommends that people “like” and follow the United Way of Van Wert County Facebook page, as there will be live videos for each reveal.

“We hope to capture the interest of everyone in our community. and that all will join us twice a month to see who we will be revealing next,” Smith noted, adding that the first live video took place October 21, with another coming in November.

“We here at the United Way of Van Wert County look forward to a great campaign year,” Smith added. “The #AlwaysUnited yard sign sales campaign kick-off event was a great success. With the help of our giving community and local businesses, we were able to surpass our goal.”

Smith noted that there are more signs available and asked people to contact the United Way office to get one today.

For more information on giving, visit the United Way website at www.unitedwayvanwert.org or call the United Way office at 419.238.6689.