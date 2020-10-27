Outdoorsmen set Defensive Pistol Match

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club will be holding a Defensive Pistol Match this Saturday, October 31. The match is for people with all levels of pistol experience.

The safety briefing begins at 9 a.m. and the match starts at 9:30 Saturday morning. The possible ending time would be from noon-12:30 p.m., or until all participants have completed the course of fire. For a target fee of $5, participants may go through the course as many times as they want.

This course will be a walking or running course, depending on one’s ability. Each course will be set up to have several targets that participants need to engage. Each scenario is a simulations of a possible real world confrontation.

The scenario typically requires shots from 3 to 20 yards and often requires the shooter to change firing points and shoot from awkward positions. These situations are designed to test specific shooting and gun handling skills.

For more information, call 419.203.8662. If no one answers, leave a voice mail and someone will return the call as soon as possible.