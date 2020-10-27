Random thoughts: football and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Best wishes, Van Wert-Bellevue II, Crestview, OSU vs. Rutgers and Baker Mayfield are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Good luck

Best of luck to the Lincolnview Lady Lancers in tonight’s Division IV district semifinal volleyball match against Fort Recovery.

Good luck as well to Crestview and Van Wert in their playoff football games and good luck to Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert cross country runners competing at Saturday’s regional meet at Tiffin.

Van Wert-Bellevue Part II

Saturday’s game will be the second time Van Wert and Bellevue have met in the playoffs.

They played at Findlay’s Donnell Stadium in 2000 and the Cougars won 35-21. I broadcast that game and vaguely remember it.

This time, the two will square off at Bellevue, a tough place for visiting teams to win. It’s a nice facility with turf and it seats about 4,000. In a normal year, this game would be played at a neutral site (perhaps Findlay again), but this obviously isn’t a normal year. ‘

Check Wednesday’s Sports page for a game preview, but I’ll say this now: this will be the best defense Van Wert has faced this season.

Crestview

Crestview’s biggest test of the season will be this Friday.

The Knights are on a roll, but they’ll need to play their best game of the season to defeat Lima Central Catholic, a team ranked No. * in Division VII.

The Thunderbirds are the favorite but Crestview is very capable of making things very interesting.

No. 4

Oddly enough, both of Van Wert County’s football teams will face the No. 4 teams in their respective divisions. Lima Central Catholic is ranked No. 4 in Division VII in the final Associated Press poll of the season, while Bellevue is No. 4 in Division IV.

OSU vs. Rutgers

Not to overlook Ohio State’s game at Penn State (I think the Buckeyes will have their hands full), but the November 7 game against Rutgers has been set for a 7:30 kickoff.

Seriously? Admittedly, I prefer afternoon games, but aren’t night games usually reserved for two good teams?

Baker Mayfield

Is Baker Mayfield the right quarterback for the Cleveland Browns?

One week he doesn’t look so hot, then the next week he looks like an MVP candidate. That’s what you call inconsistency.

As a Browns fan, I’m still willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. After all, he’s been through four head coaches, different offensive coordinators and many different supporting players.

Now, he’s still learning Kevin Stefanski’s offense and is playing with a cracked rib.

Yes, Mayfield sometimes rubs people the wrong way, but instead of starting all over from scratch, how about sticking with the guy this season to see what he can do?

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.