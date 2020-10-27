Run Club competes

Over the weekend, runners from the Lincolnview Middle School Run Club participated in the Ohio Cross Country State Championships. The seventh and eighth grade Lady Lancers were runner-up in the Division III Gold Division. Pictured above are (left to right): Lindsey Hatcher, Elyssa Renner, Kendall Hoffman, Harper Reindel, Brynleigh Moody, Keira Breese, Olivia Snyder, Kendall Coil, Lainey Spear and Sylvia Longstreth. The boys placed fourth in the Division III Gold Division. Pictured below are (left to right): John Welker, Evan Johns, Kreston Tow, Tennesy Coil, Trace Klausing, Myles Moody, Wyatt Polley. Zander Coil also participated in the sixth grade and under, 2-mile race, and finished 56th out of 160 runners. Photos submitted