Ruth C. (Beery) Good, 99, of Van Wert, passed away early morning Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

Ruth C. (Beery) Good

She was born January 11, 1921 in Columbus, the daughter of Raymond and Olive (Robinson) Beery, who both preceded her in death. On March 28, 1942, she married Merrill M. Good, who also preceded her in death. They celebrated nearly 75 years of marriage.

Ruth owned and operated the former Merrill Lamp Company in Van Wert with her husband, Merrill. Together, they were members of First Baptist Church in Van Wert. After retirement, Ruth and Merrill enjoyed traveling the world.

She is survived by her children, Susan J. (Larry) Linton of Van Wert, John Dean (Becky) Good of Van Wert, and Janet G. Hege of Kingsland, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Faye (Greg) Mohr, Brenda (Mike) Dull, Laura (Todd) Fox, Dale (Courtney) Linton, Amy (Kerry) Koontz, Angela (Brian) Laker, Alissa Good, and Abby (JP) Doozan; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A son-in-law, Ron Hege; four brothers; and two sisters, also preceded her in death.

Private family services will be held, with burial in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

