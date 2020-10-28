City man given prison term on sex count

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people who were sentenced are among those who appeared for criminal hearings over the past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Juan Hernandez Jr., 40, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, with credit for 113 days already served, on one count of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree. Hernandez was also classified as a Tier 1 sexual offender and must register annually for the next 15 years.

Erik Seekings, 38, of Paulding, was sentenced to three years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of attempted burglary, a felony of the third degree. As part of his community control, he must also have no contact with the alleged victim in the case and perform 200 hours of community service.

Milo Holt Jr., 22, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, to include up to six months in the WORTH Center, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He must also perform 200 hours of community service and undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Theresa Parks, 41, of Van Wert, was also given three years of community control, to include 200 hours of community service, having no alcohol and no drugs without a prescription, and must undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Nicholas Tarbet, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to three years of community control, on one count of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree. Tarbet was also given 120 days in jail, with credit for 88 days already served, must possess no alcohol and no drugs without a prescription, and undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended. He was also classified as a Tier 1 sexual offender and must register annually for the next 15 years.

Brandon Salyer, 32, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, during an arraignment hearing held Wednesday. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, November 19.

Rickie Welker, 38, of Van Wert, appeared for two hearings in the past week. He first appeared for a bond violation hearing and admitted he had violated his surety bond by failing to appear in court and failing to report to probation. Bond was reset at $5,000 cash and he later appeared for a pretrial conference, where he changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 2.

Timothy Allerton, 41, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, was found competent to stand trial following an evaluation by Court Diagnostic and Treatment Services in Toledo. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. November 19.

Allerton is charged with one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism, each a felony of the fourth degree, and three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony, in connection with the theft of a vehicle.

Three other bond violation hearings were held this past week.

Drew Kenny, 27, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his surety bond by failing to report. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and further proceedings will be scheduled in the future.

Zach Germann, 32, of Van Wert, denied violating his surety bond by failing to appear. A $75,000 cash bond was set and he then appeared for a pretrial conference already scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

James Vibbert, 23, of Ohio City, admitted violating his bond by failing to appear for court and failing to report for probation. A $5,000 bond was set in the case and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 4.