Even more library levy letters

To the Editor:

Covid-19 forced many of us to prioritize, reevaluate, and change our normal routines. Driving through the small villages in Van Wert County, one might not notice obvious changes because there isn’t the daily bustle and population found in large urban areas.

Once, the school building was the hub of each of these towns and the student body was their lifeblood. Over the course of time these buildings closed or were consolidated, but make no mistake, education still took place in each town regardless of the loss of an actual brick and mortar institution. In five of these towns, the Brumback became the new “school” for everyone to utilize.

My passion for the Brumback Library and its branches has intensified during this global pandemic. Five years ago I wrote this letter in support of the library levy and I have no need to change a word of what I still believe.

Two quotes by the famous author Ray Bradbury reiterate our society’s value of literature and the institutions that house them:

You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture.

Just get people to stop reading them.

Without libraries what have we?

We have no past and no future.

Van Wert County residents are rightfully proud of our history, our contributions to the nation through farming and manufacturing, and our beautiful landmarks such as The Brumback Library, the first county public library and a unique architectural structure. Statistics show the number of books borrowed, videos and DVDs viewed, and patronage during the hours of operation, but no one can possibly use data to measure the library’s greatest contribution to the future. Our Brumback and its contents hold potential and opportunity for all residents, no matter the age.

As a language arts instructor it is my job to teach students curriculum and standards, but as a lover of books it is my duty to pass on the understanding that each of us is capable of educating ourselves. I tell each class “My job is to teach you to teach yourselves.” Every time a book, newspaper, magazine or website is opened we make connections to prior knowledge and thus we continue the lifelong process of learning. The only limits to our education, are the limits we place upon ourselves by not satisfying our curiosity, and interests. The main library and its branches give each of us an open playing field of entertainment, knowledge and ideas. Remember higher education isn’t always formal education and our library provides character building, confidence and services unmatched for every Van Wert County resident.

The thought of a community without a library is both terrifying and disheartening. Terrifying, as this would begin the erosion of wisdom, freedom of thought, and expression. Disheartening, as taxpayers and voters would allow dollar signs to be placed upon a priceless commodity.

A library card is free to any county resident; a free card which gives access to thousands of volumes of books, videos, books on tape, genealogical records, periodicals, newspapers, internet access, and a trained staff willing to assist in book selection, or research.

Our branches fill a void in our rural areas with endless pleasure and education, as well as assisting local book clubs. The Wren Branch has so far served six generations of my family, and we proudly view “our library” as the cornerstone of the village.

Please vote “yes” on November 3 and approve the renewal levy, to support a vital count institution.

Respectfully submitted,

Susan K. Semer

Ohio City

To the Editor:

Over the years, we in Van Wert County have been blessed with many kindnesses and wonderful facilities. One of those facilities is the first county public library. As good stewards of our resources, both physical and financial, we need to step up and continue voting yes for our Brumback Library on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Your “yes” vote will mean:

Continued mental growth for our very young non-readers by giving them story times

Our developing readers countless hours of mind stimulation, exploring books of all kinds, opening them to the world

To our county’s high school and college readers, you can continue to give them the materials needed to research every subject given them by our great teachers in our schools through the expanded statewide library system

To the adult community you can support them in their religious, employment, and family lives with the services provided in living skills resources

To our citizens with disabilities who will be able to continue enriching their living skills through the use of materials on CD

Our senior population can continue living meaningful lives by tapping into the audio and visual enhanced services available from our local county library as their vision and hearing diminishes.

Brumback Library is one of the few buildings offering services for everyone between ages birth and 125 in our county.

Whether you have never stepped foot into the brick and mortar library buildings in our county or you visit them weekly, I guarantee you your life has been changed because your friends and neighbors have voted “yes” in support of the county library in previous years. Please continue your support by voting “yes” for the Brumback Library renewal.

Sincerely,

Tillman R. Karl

Van Wert

To the Editor:

Being avid readers, my husband and I feel fortunate to have access to the Brumback Library and its branches. The librarians are most helpful in locating the books that we desire. When I find a really good book, I share it with my “reader” friends.

We encourage you to vote “yes” for the Brumback renewal levy on November 3, and keep everyone reading!

Jim and Sue Henrey

Wren

To the Editor:

Please consider voting “yes” on the Brumback Library renewal levy. What a great place to get all kinds of reading materials, from novels, non-fiction, periodicals, audio books, CDs, etc. It is a real asset to Van Wert and the surrounding area. The staff is so kind and so very helpful.

Also, it is a great place to take the kids. I understand that they have many things for them and getting kids to read will always benefit them throughout life.

Art and Connie Weber

Van Wert