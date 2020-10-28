Trick or Treat downtown…

Main Street Van Wert is working with volunteers from a number of groups, including Van Wert High School and its Beta Club, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, to ensure that the downtown Trick or Treat event is as safe as can be, with people following the COVID-19 guidelines. Main Street, from Jefferson to Washington and from Washington to Walnut, will be shut down during downtown Trick or Treat hours (10 a.m.-noon) this Saturday, October 31. There will be maps on each street corner showing businesses involved in Trick or Treat, with volunteers directing people to each location and to maintain a traffic flow in the downtown area. Above is the map showing those businesses participating this year.