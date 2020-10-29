12 Knights named All-NWC in football

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview’s backfield tandem of Brody Brecht and Logan Gerardot earned first team All-NWC honors and the two were named to the first team on the defensive side of the ball as well, according to results released on Thursday.

Logan Gerardot (34) and Brody Brecht (33) are first team All-NWC. Bob Barnes/file photo

Brecht has rushed for 1,574 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Gerardot has logged 93 carries for 868 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 12 catches for 251 yards and a touchdown. Brecht was also named first team All-NWC at linebacker, while Gerardot earned first team all conference honors at defensive back.

They were joined on the first team by two offensive linemen – Carson Kreischer and Mason Penix, and defensive lineman Trevor Barton.

Teammates Landon Freimoth and Tanner Short were named second team All-NWC offensive linemen, and Kreischer was named second team All-NWC as a defensive lineman.

Ian Bailey and Ayden Lichtensteiger earned honorable mention accolades at offensive line and receiver respectively, while Dalton Castle was named honorable mention at linebacker, along with Carson Hunter at defensive back and Kaden Kreischer as a kicker.

First team offense

QB: Blake Reynolds (CG)

RB: Gunner Grigbsy (SV); Brody Brecht (CV); Logan Gerardot (CV)

WR: Gabe Clement (CG); Bradden Crumrine (AE); Jacksen Schroeder (CG)

OL: Eli Myers (AE); Jeff Meyer (CG); Mitch Douglas (CG); Carson Kreischer (CV); Mason Penix (CV)

Second team offense

QB: Tyler Clum (AE)

RB: Tyson Shutler (BL); Colin Metzger (CG); Dale Smith (SV)

WR: Gavin Maxwell (AE); Caleb Manz (PL); Adrian Manz (PL)

OL: Eli Criblez (AE); Aaron Tabler (BL); Landon Freimoth (CV); Tanner Short (CV); Brandon Dues (SV)

Honorable Mention

QB: Nate Schaadt (BL); Colin Bailey (DJ); Payton Beckman (PL)

WR: Carter Young (AE); Jacob Hershberger (AE); AJ Schaefer (CG); Jon Banal (CG); Ayden Lichtensteiger (CV); Andrew Miller (DJ); Deyton Price (PL)

OL: Gunner Rister (AE); Trent Howard (BL); Ezra Jones (CG); Ethan Halker (CG); Ian Bailey (CV); Brandan Hornish (PL); Dylan Cook (SV) Isaiah Pugh (SV)

First team defense

DL: Gabe Criblez (AE); Gunner King (CG); Trevon Barton (CV); Griffin Schwartz (SV)

LB: Blake Hershberger (AE); Ezra Jones (CG); Brody Brecht (CV); Keegan Goecke (SV)

DB: Bradden Crumrine (AE); Jon Banal (CG); Logan Gerardot (CV); Cody Bockey (SV)

Specialist: Rece Verhoff (CG)

Second team defense

DL: Evan Shafer (AE); Mitch Douglas (CG); Ethan Halker (CG); Carson Kreischer (CV)

LB: Travis Wilson (AE); Jordan Motter (AE); AJ Schaefer (CG); Hunter Kauser (PL); DJ Bowens (SV)

DB: Jacob Hershberger (AE); Gavin Maxwell (AE); Tyson Shutler (BL) Blake Reynolds (CG)

Specialist: Gabe Clement (CG)

Honorable mention

DL: Cole Austin (AE); Jackson Wilson (BL); Aaron Tabler (BL); Mason Penix (CV); Ian Bailey (CV); Quintin Gonzalez (PL); Brandon Dues (SV)

LB: Chase Miller (AE); Blaine Belcher (AE); Kameron Coughlan (BL); Ryan Bogart (CG); Tadd Koch (CG); Dalton Castle (CV); Adrian Manz (PL); Cade Elling (SV)

DB: Landyn Fleharty (BL); Landon Myers (CG); Carson Hunter (CV); Deyton Price (PL); Tyler Koenig (SV)

Specialist: Bradden Crumrine (AE); Kaden Kreischer (CV)